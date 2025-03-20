Young athletes participate in Annual Track and Field Youth Race

On March 17th, the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town hosted a track and field youth race sponsored by the San Pedro Town Council Sports. The event aimed to promote athletics among the island’s youth, highlighting the growing interest in track and field. Young athletes showcased their skills in various races.

The event featured three age categories: under 8, ages 9-11, and ages 12-15, who competed in both the 60-meter dash and the 400-meter race. The participation of these young athletes marked a significant milestone for the San Pedro Track Academy, which has been working tirelessly to cultivate a love for track and field among local children.

The 60-meter race showcased several standout performances across different age categories. Benijah and Alex led the boys in the under-eight division, while Jordanie and Alexandra topped the girls’ category. In the 9-11 age group, Ceaser and Bryce were among the top finishers for the boys, with Mila and Faith leading the girls. For the 12-15 age group, Ethan and Kayaker delivered impressive performances among the boys, while Lea and Emily excelled in the girls’ division.

In the 400-meter race, Cesar secured first place for boys aged 9-11, followed by Josh and Josan. Mila led the girls in this age group, with Ariah and Jordya close behind. In the 12-15 age group, Ethan again took first place among the boys, followed by Malick and John. Lea dominated the girls’ division, with Emily and Nila rounding out the top three.

Ada Cordova, the Sports Coordinator, emphasized the importance of track and field for young athletes. She stated, “Track and field is significant as it is a major sport globally. We cannot overlook its value. Additionally, track and field contribute to overall athleticism by improving stamina, balance, and speed, which are beneficial for other sports.” She highlighted the academy’s efforts to maintain interest and encourage consistent participation among children.

Despite their successes, organizers acknowledged several challenges, including a decline in community interest and increased competition compared to sports like football and basketball. Nevertheless, they remain optimistic about the future, highlighting that track and field develop valuable sports skills.

Upcoming events include a track and field competition for older kids and adults, with races scheduled for later this year. Once confirmed, details about these events will be shared through the San Pedro Town Council’s social media channels and flyers.