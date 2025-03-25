San Pedro Junior College heads to ATLIB National Football Championship

On Friday, March 28th, the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) male football team will compete in Independence Village, located in the Stann Creek District, for the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB) National Football Championship. The SPJC team secured their spot in the championship by defeating Saint John’s College Junior College (SJCJC) with a score of 3-2 on Saturday, March 23rd, in San Pedro Town.

This two-day tournament will feature tertiary-level institutions from across the country, all aiming to become the next national champions. The schools participating this year include SPJC, the University of Belize, Centro Escolar Mexico, and Independence Junior College. Matches will begin at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium at 4PM on Friday and at 10AM on Saturday.

SPJC qualified for the national championship after a dominant performance against SJCJC in a match held at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. The intense game kicked off at 10AM, with SPJC taking control early on. As the first half came to a close, the visiting team scored its first goal. However, San Pedro quickly responded, equalizing the match with a goal from a corner kick.

The second half began with the score tied at 1-1, and both teams sought to take the lead. SPJC eventually netted a second goal, putting them in front. Their lead was short-lived, as SJCJC fought back and tied the game at 2-2 near the end. In the closing minutes, the island team continued to attack but was unable to score.

As the game neared its conclusion and the possibility of injury time loomed, SPJC was awarded a penalty kick. They converted the penalty, regaining the lead and ultimately holding on to their 3-2 victory. This win secured their place in the ATLIB finals.

SPJC is determined to return home as champions and has been actively training in preparation for this important tournament.

The San Pedro Sun wishes the SPJC team all the best in the upcoming ATLIB national football tournament.