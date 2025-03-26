501 Fight Night 7: A Showcase of MMA Talent

On Saturday, March 22nd, San Pedro Town hosted the highly anticipated 501 Fight Night 7 at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. This event marked another milestone in the series of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competitions organized by 501 Belize Promotions Ltd. The evening promised an exciting lineup of fights, attracting both local and foreign spectators to the auditorium.

In an exclusive interview with Ian Williams, co-owner of 501 Promotions, he shared, “We will have a jiu-jitsu match, a boxing match, and seven mixed martial arts matches. We have been organizing these events for about three years. I got the cage from Houston, drove it across America, and then shipped it down. It has been a cool journey so far. The sport is growing and tonight will be amazing.”

The evening began at 8PM with a series of preliminary matches that set the stage for an action-packed night. One of the early highlights was a Jiu-Jitsu matchup in which Frank Vasquez dominated, securing a submission victory just one minute into the first round.

Another intense encounter featured a boxing match between Edwin Castro and Jeovani Williams. This bout was scheduled for three rounds of three minutes each but ended prematurely in the first round, with Castro winning by TKO (total knockout).

In another fight, Randy Duarte faced Eric Cobb, who also won via TKO in the first round. Larry Gomes competed against Abimael Godinez, who won via TKO in round one.

The night continued with Jocias Villafranco battling Abner Martinez, where Villafranco emerged victorious with a TKO in round two. Next up was a fight between Enoch Landero and Kaylen Smith, with Smith winning by submission in the first round.

Nevin Duran squared off against Leeron Nunez, and Duran also took the win by TKO in round one.

The first of the two co-main events featured Brayan Gavida facing off against Abisai Duran. This match went the full three rounds and ended with a split decision, resulting in Gavida’s win.

The night’s main event was the highly anticipated Bantamweight Championship fight between Bryce Peterson and Eduardo Aragon. The crowd was on the edge of their seats as Peterson dominated the match from the start, effectively subduing Aragon and securing victory through submission in the first round.

501 Fight Night 7 was an exciting addition to the town’s vibrant sports scene. It showcased the growing MMA talent and community spirit, making the event a resounding success and setting the stage for future regional MMA events.