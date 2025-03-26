Annual 5K and 10K Run Celebrates Women’s Month in San Pedro

A large number of runners of all ages participated in the annual Stride for Change 5K and 10K run, which aims to empower women, promote fitness, and foster a sense of competition. The event highlights the efforts and contributions of women in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, showcasing their various talents that enhance the island community each day.

The race took place on March 22nd, beginning at the Boca del Rio bridge. Runners gathered in front of the Sagebrush Church building as early as 5:30AM. Before the race started, the organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone for participating and supporting local non-profit organizations such as Empow.Her (Empowering Her), Est/Her (Establishing Her for More, which supports abused or at-risk women), and SHINE (Shaping Healthy Identities through Nurturing and Empowerment). Stride for Change 5K and 10K run was organized in partnership with Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, and other collaborating partners.

At 6AM, the 10K runners began the race, heading north and turning around at Las Terrazas Resort. A few minutes later, the 5K runners started in the same direction, with their turnaround point at the San Pedro Urgent Care in the Grand Caribe area. The finish line was located outside Sagebrush Church, where the top runners crossed first.

Once the last runner completed the course, prizes and medals were awarded to the top competitors. The categories included the top senior males and females in the 10K run, followed by the best male and female runners in the 5K competition.

The next group of runners to receive their prizes was from the junior 5K category, which included participants aged 13 to 17 years old. Following this, the top runners in the 5K Juniors under 13 division were awarded.

At the end of the event, all participants gathered for group photos and expressed their intention to run the race again the following year. The organizers thanked them for their commitment and acknowledged the runners who had traveled to the island from as far away as Placencia in southern Belize.