The Future of the Belize Men’s National Football Team

Following the disappointing loss against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup qualifiers, the senior men’s national football team is expected to see significant changes under the new Minister of Sports, the Honourable Anthony Mahler. The national team, known as the Jaguars, suffered a staggering 13-1 defeat in aggregate goals against Costa Rica, which is led by Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera. Since the loss, Belizeans have expressed their disappointment in the national team’s performance and are calling for changes. However, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), through its president, stated on Wednesday, March 26, that there are no major issues within the team, and any minor problems will be addressed.

FFB President Sergio Chuc acknowledged that challenges arise, but the organization strives to resolve them. He candidly told the media that he did not anticipate the Jaguars defeating Costa Rica, saying, “It was almost impossible.” However, he admitted that they were not prepared for the crushing defeat that eliminated the national team from the Gold Cup.

In the first match against Costa Rica, held in the capital city of Belmopan on March 21st, Belize suffered a heavy defeat, losing 7-0. In the return match on March 25th in San Jose, Costa Rica, Belize was defeated again, this time with a score of 6-1. Belize’s head coach, Charles Slusher, reported that key players had left the team in protest over what they considered unfair compensation. It was alleged that during the first match in Belize, each player was offered BZ$50 for their participation.

New Sports Minister Mahler has assured Belizeans that there will be a restructuring of the country’s sports. Mahler stated that his team has the determination and urgency needed to implement these changes. “You will see marked improvement within the first 100 days,” he told the media. “I assure the nation that we are committed to working seriously on this.”

Although the new sports minister and his team are hopeful about implementing changes, it is essential to acknowledge that the FFB primarily reports to FIFA, the global football governing body.