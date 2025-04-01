San Pedro Pirates advances to PLB’s semifinals

In a tense match at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, March 29th, the San Pedro Pirates earned a place in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) playoffs by drawing 0-0 with Port Layola.

San Pedro had two options to advance in the tournament: they could either win or draw the game. The team from the island fought hard under significant pressure to remain in the competition. Both sides aimed for that elusive goal. In the initial minutes of the first half, Port Layola controlled the game well, but they were unable to break through the Pirates’ defense. As the first half progressed, San Pedro began to take charge, creating several close chances against the visiting team, though none resulted in a goal.

The San Pedro Pirates took the offensive in the second half, making aggressive moves toward Port Layola’s goal area. The fans in the bleachers cheered loudly, encouraging their home team to put in more effort. The Pirates responded by controlling the game, but Port Layola’s defense defended their territory fiercely, blocking all attempts from the Pirates. When the official injury time was up, San Pedro Pirates celebrated with their fans after securing a 0-0 draw, which advanced them to the PLB Closing Season semifinals.

However, the results over the weekend were not favorable for the other teams. Belmopan FC’s playoff hopes ended with a 6-1 defeat against Verdes. Another team heading to the semifinals is Progresso FC, which defeated Wagiya SC decisively with a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. They will face Verdes in the semifinals next.

The return match between Pirates and Port Layola is scheduled for Saturday, April 5th, at Ambergris Stadium. This game promises to be fiercely contested as the island boys prepare for one of the most crucial matches of the season. The team invites all San Pedro fans to come out and support them as they strive to bring the championship home.