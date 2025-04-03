San Pedro Junior College competes at ATLIB Football nationals

The San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) male football team represented the Cayes and the central region at the national football tournament organized by the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB). Independence Junior College hosted the tournament, which took place on March 28th and 29th at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village, located in the southern Stann Creek District.

SPJC secured its spot in the championship by defeating Saint John’s College Junior College 3-2 on March 23rd. Teams participating in the tournament included male and female representatives from SPJC, the University of Belize (UB) Black Jaguars, Centro Escolar Mexico, and Independence Junior College.

On the first day of the tournament, San Pedro faced one of the strongest contenders: the UB Black Jaguars. This match was the last of the day, and unfortunately, SPJC was not at their best. The UB Black Jaguars dominated the game, resulting in a 4-0 loss for the island boys, who concluded the first day of the ATLIB nationals on a disappointing note.

The following day, San Pedro faced Centro Escolar Mexico. They needed a victory to secure a chance at the championship match. However, Centro Escolar Mexico proved to be another formidable opponent, claiming a 4-1 win over SPJC. With this defeat, the island squad lost their opportunity to compete for the championship title.

After the tournament, ATLIB sports director Faustino Yaxcal presented team trophies and individual medals during an awards ceremony. Centro Escolar Mexico took third place in both the male and female divisions. The teams from Independence Junior College finished in second place, while the UB Black Jaguars’ male and female teams were crowned champions for the second consecutive year.