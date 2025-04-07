Monday, April 7, 2025
San Pedro Pirates draw 1-1 against Port Layola in intense semi-final match

Photo courtesy of Tom Cawthon

The Premier League of Belize (PLB) semi-finals kicked off on Saturday, April 5th, at the Ambergris Stadium, where fans eagerly anticipated the match between the San Pedro Pirates and Port Layola. In the first leg of the semi-finals for the tournament’s closing season, the island team faced the visiting team in an intense match that ended in a 1-1 draw. The San Pedro Pirates are now preparing for a decisive second game scheduled for Sunday, April 13th, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City.

The match between the San Pedro Pirates and Port Layola was a rollercoaster of emotions. The first 45 minutes were a deadlock, with both teams showcasing their skills but failing to score. In the injury time, San Pedro’s Brian Chavez broke the stalemate, scoring a goal that sent the fans into a frenzy. The Pirates led 1-0 at halftime, setting the stage for an even more thrilling second half.

The Pirates returned in the second half with a steely determination to increase their lead, but they encountered a strong defense from Port Layola. Similarly, Port Layola aimed to score and secure a win. They equalized in the 75th minute with a goal from Latrell Middleton. This heightened the intensity of the match, but no additional goals were scored until the final whistle. The team advancing to the finals will be determined on Sunday after the upcoming second leg of the PLB semi-finals. Port Layola will have the advantage of playing on their home field, but the Pirates’ management stated they will prepare thoroughly for this crucial match to secure a spot in the finals.

In the other semi-final match, Verdes won narrowly 1-0 over Progresso on Sunday, April 6, at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town.

