Softball action is back with the Co-ed Softball Tournament

On March 6th, the San Pedro Town Council’s Sports Department launched its highly anticipated annual softball tournament at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field). This event marks the beginning of an exciting season for local softball enthusiasts and is part of the council’s ongoing efforts to promote sports and community engagement in San Pedro. The opening day featured four teams competing in friendly but spirited matches, showcasing local talent and promoting recreational activities.

Under the leadership of Councilor Adaly Ayuso and Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova, the organizational efforts ensured the event ran smoothly, highlighting the Town Council’s commitment to supporting athletic development on the island. The day’s first game was a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat match between the Lil Sharks and Team Remax, with Remax narrowly clinching victory with a score of 14 to 12. In the second game, the Crushers faced off against the Marlins, resulting in a decisive win for the Marlins, who defeated the Crushers 12 to 2. This game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning due to Mercy Rules, adding to the intense and competitive atmosphere of the day.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend and support their favorite teams as the tournament unfolds. With games on Sundays starting at 9AM, there’s plenty of opportunity to catch the action. Follow announcements from the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department’s social media pages for updates on match schedules and results. The excitement is just beginning!