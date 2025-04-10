Thursday, April 10, 2025
SPRCS Male Football Team sub-champions of this year’s Bishop’s Cup

Photo Courtesy of William Ysaguirre

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) male football team returned to the island as the sub-champions of this year’s Bishop’s Cup national championship. The tournament took place at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) stadium in the capital city of Belmopan on March 28th. This annual event featured teams nationwide from Roman Catholic (RC) primary schools.

Photo Courtesy of William Ysaguirre

The SPRCS earned their spot in the national championship by winning the District Championship in February. The island squad entered their first game determined to win. They faced off against the Richard Quinn RC boys from the Stann Creek District, securing an impressive victory with a score of 4-0. Nigel Hulse and Michael Richards were among the scorers in this match.
After the initial round of games, Corozal’s Conception RC male team defeated Toledo’s San Pedro Columbia RC boys 4-3, and Cayo’s Mount Carmel male team triumphed over Orange Walk’s San Estevan RC with a score of 3-0. These three top teams advanced to the semi-finals.
In the first semi-final match, SPRCS dominated the San Pedro Columbia team, winning 3-0. Hulse, Richards, and Jose Chable scored in this game. The island team then progressed to the finals but fell short against Mount Carmel RC, which claimed the championship title this year. San Pedro settled for the sub-championship, while the Toledo team defeated Conception to secure third place.
After the matches, FFB President Sergio Chuc presented the team members with their respective trophies, individual awards, and cash prizes. The winners were honored as follows:
1st place Mount Carmel RC – $1,000 prize
2nd place San Pedro RC – $750.00 prize
3rd place San Pedro Colombia RC – $500.00 prize
Best Coach: Robert Hernandez – $250.00 prize

Individual awards:
Most Valuable Player – Josue Giron – Mount Carmel RC
Most Goals: Josue Giron from Mount Carmel and Nigel Hulse, Michael Richards from SPRCS.
Best Goalkeeper – Anthony Jimenez

