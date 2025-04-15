San Pedro Pirates FC advances to PBL Closing Season finals

Despite the odds, San Pedro Pirates FC, the premier football team of the island, is heading to the finals of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season championship. The team stunned football fans nationwide by defeating the tournament’s leading team, Port Layola, with a score of 4-2 on Sunday, April 13th, at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. This victory, combined with a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-finals on their home ground, secured the San Pedro Pirates a 5-3 aggregate score, earning them a spot in the finals.

The San Pedro Pirates had a challenging journey throughout the season. They started strong in PLB’s Closing Season, which began in January of this year, by defeating Wagiya SC 4-1. Under the leadership of Ada Cordova, the first female coach in the PLB, the team faced various challenges, including a 3-1 loss to Port Layola, followed by a series of draws against other top teams like Progresso and Verdes.

Despite facing challenges, the island boys elevated their performance in the semi-finals, successfully earning a spot in the PLB championship. The island squad got a rough start in their second playoff match on Sunday against Port Layola. Port Layola’s Andres Orozco opened the scoring in the 24th minute, followed by Michael Palacio, who scored in the 33rd minute.

The San Pedro Pirates managed to net their first goal in the second minute of injury time, courtesy of Brian Chavez. By the end of the first half, Port Layola was leading 2-1. However, the island boys staged a remarkable comeback in the second half. Keydenshaay Bowen equalized the match in the 47th minute, and the Pirates took the lead in the 62nd minute with a powerful shot from Jaheim Mena. Bowen scored again in the 80th minute, securing a 4-2 victory for the San Pedro Pirates.

The victory was celebrated in San Pedro and across the country, with many praising Coach Cordova and his team’s efforts. The Football Federation of Belize commended Cordova, saying, “This achievement is more than a win on the pitch; it’s a powerful message of perseverance, leadership, and progress for women in football. Coach Ada continues to inspire her team, other women in football, and the entire football community across Belize and beyond.”

The San Pedro Pirates received congratulations from Port Layola. On Monday, April 14th, they issued a statement praising the island’s team for their perseverance throughout the season. “The passion, sportsmanship, and skill displayed on the field were nothing short of amazing. As Port Layola FC, we humbly take our hats off to a team that has shown true greatness- a team destined for something special. We believe in giving honor where honor is due, and San Pedro FC has earned it all,” part of the note read.

San Pedro Pirates are now preparing to face Verdes FC in the finals. Verdes advanced to the championship after defeating Progresso FC with a 5-0 aggregate score.