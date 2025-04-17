Island Football League reaches Week 8

The Island Football League (IFL) is in its eighth week of competition. This league features eight prominent football clubs: Sea Bulls FC, Terror Squad FC, Sharks FC, Alia FC, G-Strikers FC, Vince Assassins FC, Joker Football Club, and Black Sails FC. Vince Assassins FC is leading the championship race with 21 points, closely followed by Sharks FC with 19 points. Sea Bulls FC is in third place with 16 points. All these teams are vying for the chance to claim the championship trophy.

A series of matches occurred on April 11th and 12th at Ambergris Stadium. In these games, Terror Squad FC fell short against Sharks FC, while Vince Assassins FC dominated their match against Black Sails FC. The series’ last game saw Sea Bulls FC triumph over G-Strikers FC. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council, with Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports leading the initiative, the league continues to engage the island’s youth and seniors in the beloved sport of football.

The Island Football League is preparing for another round of matches following the Easter break. The upcoming games are critical, as they could significantly affect the tournament’s outcome. The new schedule has yet to be announced, but fans are already rallying behind their favorite teams. As the season progresses, it is gearing up for the semi-finals and finals.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites everyone to come out every weekend to support their favorite teams. They highlighted fans’ essential role in uplifting and encouraging the participating teams in these local tournaments. The entrance fee is only $5, and snacks and refreshments will always be available for purchase during the matches.