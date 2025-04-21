Monday, April 21, 2025
San Pedro Pirates fall short in first leg of PLB’s finals against Verdes

Verdes FC

On Saturday, April 19th, Verdes Football Club (FC) took the lead in the 2025 Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season finals by defeating San Pedro Pirates FC 2-0. This victory gives Verdes an advantage as they aim to secure the championship in the decisive second leg, scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, at the Edmund Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo District.

San Pedro fans were eager to support their home team, which reached the finals through a challenging journey. The match kicked off at 7:30 PM, with both teams displaying intense determination. In the game’s early minutes, the San Pedro Pirates made several close attempts to break into Verdes’ goal area. However, Verdes struck first, taking the lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Krisean Lopez.

Verdes FC

The first goal significantly affected the Pirates’ gameplay, causing them to reduce their aggressiveness. In contrast, Verdes became increasingly aggressive, putting intense pressure on the Pirates’ defense. The island team provided several scoring opportunities for Keydenshaay Bowen but struggled to convert any into goals, as Verdes’ defense effectively blocked every potential attempt. Meanwhile, Verdes aimed to extend their lead, and by halftime, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Verdes.

San Pedro Pirates FC

The second half began with the Pirates determined to equalize, but Verdes’ defense continued to thwart every effort. In the 52nd minute, Verdes widened the gap with a goal from Christian Sanchez. Despite having a comfortable lead, Verdes kept their intensity and pressed for more goals. San Pedro intensified their efforts in the match’s decisive moments but could not find a way to score. Verdes held firm, finishing the game with a 2-0 victory.
This victory puts Verdes in a strong position in the PLB finals. The San Pedro Pirates must win by more than two goals to force a third and final match. Considering this, the management is regrouping to find ways to improve their performance on the field and aim for a victory in the upcoming game in Cayo.

