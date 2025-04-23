Team Maxi’s wins this year’s Easter Sunday Kayak Race

Daniel Gregorio and Brian Bradley of Team Maxi’s took first place in this year’s fourth annual Kayak Race on Easter Sunday. In this highly anticipated competition, nineteen teams paddled from downtown San Pedro to the Secret Beach area, located northwest of the island.

On Sunday, April 20th, kayakers gathered at the starting point in front of the Holiday Hotel. The race commenced midday, with teams competing in male and female divisions. Participants navigated along the seaside before entering the lagoon through the Boca del Rio channel. Several support vessels, including the Belize Coast Guard, escorted the kayakers during the event. A few participants faced unexpected challenges, such as strong currents and rough waves, and required assistance from the support boats. However, the remaining kayakers persevered and pushed to Secret Beach, determined to win the coveted champions’ title. The prizes awarded for each category were $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place.

The kayakers were greeted with enthusiasm at the finishing point at Secret Beach. Team Maxi’s crossed the finish line first in the male division, claiming the grand prize.

In second place were Jesus Castillo and Irvin Humes from Team Elite Adventures, followed by Brandon Santos and Jordan Santos from Team La San Pedrana in third place.

Team Someplace South, consisting of Sherri Ann Pau and Mireya Bacab, took first place in the female division.

Sherri Sanchez and Gabriela Mai from Team Twisted Palms secured second place, while Team Caribbean Sprinters finished in third place.

All the winners received medals along with their respective station prizes. After the race, the celebration continued at Secret Beach, featuring live performances by the TLC Band.

Organizers Jerby Bijil and Alex Ayala thanked all sponsors and teams for their invaluable contributions that made the kayak race possible. Special recognition was given to Secret Beach Bar and Grill Waterpark for hosting the event and to La San Pedrana Bar and Grill in downtown San Pedro. The kayakers were commended for their courage in taking on the challenge and were warmly invited to participate once again in the next Easter Sunday race, scheduled for 2026.