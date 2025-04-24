FFB launches new project to enhance the performance of the national men’s football team

On Tuesday, April 22nd, the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) launched Project Mexico-Belize, an initiative to strengthen the Senior Men’s National Football Team in preparation for the World Cup Qualifiers in June. As part of the qualifiers, the national team, known as the ‘Jaguars,’ is scheduled to travel to Montserrat on June 4th and will host Panama on June 7th in the capital city of Belmopan.

To enhance the team’s preparation, Daniel Bartolotta, a veteran football professional, will lead the project as a senior advisor. He will be supported by his son, Diego Bartolotta, Enrique Meza Jr., and the acclaimed Mexican coach, Enrique Meza Sr. This international expertise is expected to improve both the team’s performance and the skills of local coaching talent.

The initiative features a full-time training camp for players, including weekly stipends and support for fitness, nutrition, and mental wellness services. Additionally, the program will provide Belizean coaches with mentorship opportunities from experienced international staff. Notably, the coaching expertise is being offered at no cost to the Football Federation of Belize (FFB), as the foreign football coaches are volunteering their services pro bono.

During a press conference on Tuesday, FFB President Sergio Chuc emphasized that this project is not solely focused on the current year’s qualifiers. “Project Mexico-Belize is about building a foundation for the future of football in Belize,” Chuc said. Chuc announced that the federation will invest over BZ$300,000 in the project. This marks a significant advancement for the national program, as it combines global expertise, particularly in tactical and technical aspects, with local development, focusing on nurturing local talent and improving infrastructure. He emphasized that they are not paying anything to bring in the foreign coaching team; their investment will cover the costs of keeping the team in camp full-time.

Diego Bartolotta expressed optimism that, with their combined expertise and efforts, the Jaguars will be able to perform much better. “We are committed to giving our best,” he said.

Belizean coach Charlie Slusher welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the opportunity to learn from seasoned football professionals. “I am very confident in the way we are moving forward,” he said. “I am fully committed to this project, and we will work together.”

This strategic plan follows the national team’s challenging 13-0 aggregate defeat to Costa Rica in the Gold Cup Preliminary Round, a match that highlighted the need for significant improvements. Officials from the FFB believe that this partnership and project demonstrate their commitment to a long-term vision aimed at strengthening the Belize National Football Team and improving the overall state of football in the country.