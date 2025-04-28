San Pedro Pirates are sub-champions of the PLB 2025 Closing Season

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) has returned to the island as the sub-champions of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season. On Saturday, April 26th, they faced Verdes FC in the second leg of the finals at the Edmund Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo District, but lost 2-0. This victory secured Verdes their ninth national title.

In the first leg of the finals, held at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on April 19th, Verdes also won 2-0. In the second match, the Pirates needed to win by at least three goals to have a chance at a third game for the championship. However, neither team scored in the first half of the match.

Verdes finally found a breakthrough as the game intensified in the second half. In the 75th minute, Krisean Lopez scored for the Cayo team, putting them ahead. The San Pedro Pirates struggled to equalize, and just five minutes later, Jordy Polanco doubled Verdes’ lead. Despite the efforts of key players like Keydenshaay Bowen, Moises Martinez, and Jaheim Mena, the island team was unable to penetrate Verdes’ strong defense. The 2-0 scoreline ultimately sealed San Pedro’s fate, and the final whistle signaled Verdes’ victory, making them the champions of the tournament with a 4-0 aggregate win.

This championship victory also secured Verdes a spot in the prestigious CONCACAF Central American tournament.

The San Pedro Pirates concluded a valiant campaign, demonstrating resilience by reaching the finals despite the odds against them. The island team is expected to regroup and return stronger for the upcoming PLB season.

The team’s management would like to thank its sponsors, including El Fogón, El Patio, Ofel Guerrero at Briana’s Deli, Tropical Ice / Casita Helada, Gill-E’s Pour House, Kevin Linarez at Kevin’s BBQ, Roman Salazar, Stadium Sports Bar and Grill, Lucy’s Bar, and the San Pedro Town Council Sports, for making the Pirates’ journey possible.