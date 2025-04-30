Co-ed Softball Tournament continues every Sunday

On Sunday, April 27th, the San Pedro Town Council Sports continued its Co-ed Softball Tournament at the Honorable Lious Syvestre Sporting Complex (Saca Chispas Field). Residents and visitors showed up to cheer for their favorite teams. Four teams competed in a friendly yet spirited round of matches, highlighting local talent and promoting recreational activities.

The day’s first game was a back-and-forth battle between the Team Marlins and the Team Re/Max, with Re/Max securing a narrow victory of 11 to 7 at the end of nine innings. Both teams had enthusiastic supporters cheering them on. After this match, there was a break for lunch, during which food and drinks were available for purchase.

The second game featured the Crushers facing off against The Lil Sharks. This match ended with a decisive win for The Lil Sharks, who triumphed with a score of 12 to 0, leading to a stoppage at the bottom of the third inning under Mercy Rules.

As the tournament continues over the next few weeks, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend and support their teams. For updates on match schedules and results, follow announcements from the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department’s social media pages.