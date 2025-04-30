Island League rolls into quarterfinals

The Island Football League (IFL) will begin its quarterfinal matches on Friday, May 2nd, at the Ambergris Stadium. The winners of this weekend’s games will advance to the semifinals, where a new champion will be crowned at the tournament’s conclusion.

The first match will kick off on Friday at 7PM, featuring Vince Assassins against Joker Futbol Club. The second match, starting at 9PM, will see Sea Bulls FC facing Alaia FC. On Saturday, May 3rd, the first game will begin at 7PM with Sharks FC taking on Black Sails FC. The final match of the evening will feature Terror Squad FC against G Strikers FC.

The current standings in the IFL show Vince Assassins leading with 22 points, followed by Sea Bulls FC with 19 points. Sharks FC is in third place with 19 points but a lower goal difference. Team Terror Squad is in fourth place with 16 points, while G Strikers holds fifth place with 10 points. Black Sails, Alaia, and Joker Futbol Club occupy the bottom of the standings.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports once again invites everyone to come out this weekend to support their favorite teams. The organizers emphasize the importance of fans in uplifting and encouraging the participating teams in this local tournament. Admission is just $5, and snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase during the matches.