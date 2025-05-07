The Island League Football Tournament heads to semi-finals

After 10 weeks of intense football action, the Island League is nearing its championship. Four teams will compete in the first leg of the semi-finals at Ambergris Stadium on a date to be announced. Following this phase of the competition, the top teams will advance to the finals.

In the quarterfinals held on May 2nd and 3rd, the Vince Assassins defeated Joker Futbol Club. Sea Bulls FC triumphed over Alaia FC, while Sharks FC secured a victory against Black Sails FC. In the final quarter-final match, G. Strikers FC emerged as the top team by defeating Terror Squad FC.

The semi-final matches feature G. Strikers FC facing off against Vince Assassins, while the second match will begin at 9 PM, with Sharks FC competing against Sea Bulls FC. Currently, Vince Assassins leads the standings, followed by Sea Bulls FC and Sharks FC.

The first leg of the semi-finals was originally scheduled for Friday, May 9th; however, the San Pedro Town Council Sports issued a press release stating that all games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed until further notice. This postponement is due to an incident in which important electrical cables were damaged and need to be replaced by Belize Electricity Limited (BEL). “BEL has informed us that they will solve this as soon as possible so that we can resume all our activities. We apologize to players and fans for any inconvenience caused,” said the release.

The Island League Tournament’s second semi-final round will determine which two teams advance to the championship. The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites all football fans to come out and support their favorite teams. The SPTCS organizes various tournaments throughout the year and is already planning upcoming events. The council regularly posts updates about its sporting activities. For updates on their sporting activities, you can follow them on their Facebook page at: https://shorturl.at/bo8Qp.