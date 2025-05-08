2025 Indoor Volleyball Tournament coming to a close

On Sunday, May 4th, semi-finals and finals matches for the Indoor Volleyball Tournament were held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, showcasing a vibrant display of local talent across various age groups. The event, organized by Erick Santizo, President of the San Pedro Volleyball Association, began at 4PM and featured competitive matches in categories including under-13 males and females, under-15 males and females, and senior males and females.

The day’s highlights included the Under 13 Female finals, where the Island Academy team faced off against the San Pedro High School (SPHS) team. The Island Academy team emerged victorious, winning in two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-21. In the Under 15 Female finals, Island Academy again played against SPHS, but this time, SPHS secured the win with two sets, 25-15 and 25-16.

In the Under 13 Male category, Rompe Pechitos competed against Island Academy for the third-place spot, with Island Academy winning in two sets, 25-9 and 25-21. For the Under 15 Male third-place match, Boca Spikers faced off against the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) team. ACES won the first set 25-19, but Boca Spikers rallied back to win the next two sets with scores of 25-20 and 15-12, securing the third-place spot.

In the Senior Male semi-final, SPHS went head-to-head with Barbos, but Barbos triumphed, winning three sets in a row with scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-23. The Senior Female semi-final match featured Wild Sets against SPHS, with Wild Sets winning decisively in two sets, 25-13 and 25-12.

The finals for the senior men’s and women’s categories and the trophy ceremony will take place in two weeks. Everyone is encouraged to attend and show their support.

The Indoor Volleyball Tournament aims to promote volleyball among young players, with no registration fees required for youth participants. Instead, the event was supported by sponsorships and fees from senior participants. This inclusive approach highlights community involvement and the development of young athletes, with dedicated volunteers working tirelessly to ensure the event’s success. If you’re interested in donating or sponsoring the activities, please contact Erick Santizo at +501-605-0963.