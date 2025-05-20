2025 Indoor Volleyball Tournament Culminates with Fierce Finals Matches

On May 18th, the Angel Nuñez Auditorium served as the venue for the much-anticipated volleyball finals and award ceremony, marking the conclusion of the 2025 Indoor Volleyball Tournament. The finals featured high-energy matchups in the senior men’s and women’s divisions, and a trophy ceremony for all divisions.

In the senior men’s finals, the Barbos team delivered a dominant performance against the Vikings, sweeping them in two straight sets, 25–21 and 25–17, to secure first place. In the senior women’s finals, the Wildsets faced off against the Titans and claimed victory in two sets, 25–13 and 25–21.

The youth categories also drew significant attention. In the Under-13 boys’ final, ACES triumphed over Island Academy with scores of 25–20 and 25–16, earning the first-place title. Meanwhile, the Under-15 boys’ final between San Pedro High School (SPHS) and Island Boys was a thrilling best-of-three match. SPHS narrowly took the first set 25–23, Island Boys answered with a 25–20 win in the second, but SPHS clinched the final set 15–6 to claim the title.

The award ceremony celebrated the winning teams and the sportsmanship and commitment of all participants. Trophies were awarded to the first-place teams in each category, while medals were presented to teams placing first, second, and third. The teams that took the top prize for each category are Under-13 Girls – Island Academy; Under-13 Boys – ACES; Under-15 Girls – SPHS; Under-15 Boys – SPHS; Senior Women – Wildsets; and Senior Men – Barbos.

Organizers would like to thank all participants and sponsors for making the tournament a thrilling success. We also thank the grand sponsors, Palm Casino and the San Pedro Town Council, for their continued support of youth and sports in our community.