2025 Belize Premier Basketball League Begins; San Pedro Tiger Sharks Net First Win

Basketball season has returned to Belize, and San Pedro’s very own Tiger Sharks proudly represent the island in the national tournament. The Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL) tipped off on Friday, May 16th, and continued into Saturday with three exciting games. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks secured a solid win during the opening weekend and are now preparing for their second match on Saturday, May 24th, at the Civic Center in Belize City.

The BPBL features seven teams competing for conference titles and the coveted Jaguar Championship, which includes a grand prize of $15,000 and 20 gold rings. This year’s participating teams are the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Belize City Thunderbolts, Punta Gorda Panthers, Dream Ballers, Western Ballaz, Corozal Cerros Suns, and Belmopan Capital City Kings.

The season’s first game on Friday saw the Belize City Thunderbolts dominate the Dream Ballers with a 101-81 victory at the Civic Center. On Saturday, the Western Ballaz defeated the Belmopan Capital City Kings 77-57 at the Sacred Heart College Auditorium in San Ignacio Town.

The Tiger Sharks opened their season strong, traveling to Corozal Town to take on the Corozal Cerros Suns. The island team controlled the game early, heading into halftime with a 31-22 lead. They extended their advantage in the third quarter to 53-32 and ultimately claimed a decisive 74-47 win.

Basketball action continues this weekend, beginning May 22nd with a matchup between the Belize City Thunderbolts and the Punta Gorda Panthers at the Civic Center. On May 24th, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks will also face the Belize City Thunderbolts at the Civic Center. Meanwhile, the Western Ballaz will travel to Dangriga Town to take on the Dream Ballers.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks encourage island fans to come out and support the team. Tip-off is scheduled for 8PM at the Civic Center in Belize City.