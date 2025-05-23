Friday, May 23, 2025
Youth Football Tournament Heads to Finals

Next week, a new champion will be crowned in the Youth Football Tournament finals at Ambergris Stadium. Following the second leg of the semi-finals held on May 16th, Barca and Real Madrid in the U-15 category secured their spots in the championship match. In the U-17 division, Team Real Madrid and Man City earned their places in the showdown.
Man City dominated Barca at Ambergris Stadium in the U-17 semi-final on Friday, May 16th. The match kicked off at 2PM, with Man City proving the stronger side and clinching their ticket to the finals.
Later that day, in the U-15 division, the match between Barca and PSG began at 4PM. Team Barca controlled the game initially, leaving PSG with little opportunity to advance. At the final whistle, Barca had earned a decisive victory and a place in the championship match.
Real Madrid faced PSG in the U-17 division the following day and delivered a commanding performance. This was followed by the final U-15 semi-final between Real Madrid and PSG. It was an intense and closely contested match, but Real Madrid ultimately secured the win and advanced to the finals.
Football fans are encouraged to head to Ambergris Stadium and cheer on their favorite teams as the tournament reaches its exciting conclusion.

