San Pedro Tiger Sharks Secure Second Victory in BPBL

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks continue their undefeated streak in the new season of the Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL). On Saturday, May 24th, they had a hard-fought victory over the Belize City Thunderbolts, with a final score of 109–101 at the Belize Civic Center. With this win, the island team remains the only undefeated squad in the league.

The action-packed showdown showcased the talent and determination of both teams, thrilling fans throughout the four quarters. San Pedro’s Jihad Wright dominated both court ends, delivering clutch dunks and staunch defense. The Tiger Sharks took an early lead, closing the first quarter at 34–23. However, the Thunderbolts rallied; by halftime, the score was tied at 55–55.

San Pedro returned with renewed energy and a strategic game plan in the third quarter, pulling ahead 82–73. The final quarter was intense as the Thunderbolts fought to close the gap. Despite their efforts, the Tiger Sharks held firm, with Francis Arana playing a pivotal role in sealing the victory.

Arana was named Player of the Game, contributing 22 points, four assists, three steals, and two crucial three-pointers. Malik Hunt also played a vital role, adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Brian White controlled the boards with 23 rebounds and chipped in nine points. Another standout was Devin Daly, recently appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Sports, who added 21 points and brought a commanding full-court presence.

Elsewhere over the weekend, the Belize City Thunderbolts rebounded with a dominant 106–51 win over the Punta Gorda Panthers. The Dream Ballers also defeated the Western Ballaz 88–76.

Basketball action continues this weekend. On Friday, May 30, the Capital City Kings will take on the Western Ballaz. The following day, the Corozal Cerros Suns face the Belize City Thunderbolts.