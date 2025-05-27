Youth League Finals Kick Off; Island League Gears Up for Semi-Final Second Leg

On Saturday, May 31, the Ambergris Stadium will host the Youth League Finals, beginning at 3PM. The closing season will crown champions in the Under-15, Under-17, and female divisions. Football action continues the following day with the second leg of the Island League semi-finals.

In the U17 semi-final, Real Madrid will take on Man City. At 5PM, Barca will face Real Madrid in the U15 division. The final match of the evening, in the female division, features Knock Outs versus Brave Ballers.

The Island League Tournament resumes on Sunday, June 1st, with its second round of semi-final action. Sea Bulls FC will face Sharks FC at 6PM, followed by Vince Assassins versus G. Strikers FC at 8PM.

In the first leg of the semi-finals, played on Sunday, May 25, Vince Assassins defeated G. Strikers FC with a decisive 3–0 win, while Sea Bulls FC narrowly edged out Sharks FC with a 4–3 victory.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department invites all football fans to come out and support their favorite teams. Entertainment, food, and beverages will be available throughout the event. Fans are also encouraged to follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page for updates on local sporting activities.