Youth League Finals Kick Off; Island League Gears Up for Semi-Final Second Leg

On Saturday, May 31, the Ambergris Stadium will host the Youth League Finals, beginning at 3PM. The closing season will crown champions in the Under-15, Under-17, and female divisions. Football action continues the following day with the second leg of the Island League semi-finals.
In the U17 semi-final, Real Madrid will take on Man City. At 5PM, Barca will face Real Madrid in the U15 division. The final match of the evening, in the female division, features Knock Outs versus Brave Ballers.
The Island League Tournament resumes on Sunday, June 1st, with its second round of semi-final action. Sea Bulls FC will face Sharks FC at 6PM, followed by Vince Assassins versus G. Strikers FC at 8PM.
In the first leg of the semi-finals, played on Sunday, May 25, Vince Assassins defeated G. Strikers FC with a decisive 3–0 win, while Sea Bulls FC narrowly edged out Sharks FC with a 4–3 victory.
The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department invites all football fans to come out and support their favorite teams. Entertainment, food, and beverages will be available throughout the event. Fans are also encouraged to follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page for updates on local sporting activities.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

