Youth League Crowns Three Football Champions

The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department presented trophies to three champions in its Youth League Tournament, which featured teams in the U15, U17, and female divisions. The finals occurred on Saturday, May 31st, at the Ambergris Stadium. Participating teams included Barca, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid, Knock Outs, and Brave Ballers.

The tournament ended at 3PM with the U17 division match between Real Madrid and Man City. Real Madrid dominated the game, pushing Man City to their limits and securing the U17 championship title.

At 5PM, the U15 final featured Real Madrid against Barca in another intense showdown. Real Madrid emerged victorious again, claiming the championship in their second division of the evening and solidifying their strong presence in the league.

The final match of the evening was in the female U17 division. At 7PM, Brave Ballers took on Knock Outs in a thrilling and competitive game highlighting women’s football’s growing strength on the island. Both teams gave their all, but Knock Outs clinched the title with a decisive last-minute goal.

Following the matches, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova and the San Pedro Town Council Sports team congratulated all participants and presented individual awards to them. Nigel ‘Papito’ Hulse received the award for Most Goals, while Best Goalkeeper went to Ian Campos. Joval Peña was recognized as Best Midfielder, and Malik earned the title of Best Defender. The Most Improved Player award was given to Darrel Cartagena. In the U15 division, the Most Valuable Player was awarded to Kelvin Almendarez, while Josh Cano received the MVP honor in the U17 category. In the female division, Alysha Reymundo was recognized for scoring the Most Goals, and Marina Tzul was named Most Valuable Player.

Team players received their medals, and the winning teams proudly raised their first-place trophies. The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department extended thanks to all participating teams, supporters, and sponsors who made the tournament possible.

Youth football tournaments will continue throughout the year. For updates, visit their Facebook page: https://shorturl.at/1HsF9.