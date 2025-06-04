Team Re/Max and San Pedro Lil Sharks to compete CO-ED Softball Tournament Finals

After weeks of intense matchups at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, the Co-Ed Softball Tournament is set to culminate in a thrilling finale on June 8th. The championship game will feature Re/Max and San Pedro Lil Sharks, while the third-place match will see Team Marlins face off against Crushers.

In the semi-finals on Sunday, June 1st, Re/Max and San Pedro Lil Sharks extended their winning streaks to secure final spots.

The first semi-final match, played at 10:30AM, pitted San Pedro Lil Sharks against the Marlins. It was a fierce contest under the midday heat, with both teams pushing their limits. Despite the Marlins’ determination, they couldn’t recover after their eighth run, and the Sharks emerged victorious.

In the second game, Re/Max faced Crushers. Re/Max dominated from the outset, stealing bases and scoring runs with precision. They quickly built a commanding lead that the Crushers couldn’t overcome, sealing Re/Max’s place in the final.

The finals will begin at 5PM on Sunday, June 8th, with the third-place match between the Marlins and Crushers followed by the championship game. Organizers invite all softball fans and the local community to attend, enjoy music, food, and drinks, and show their support. It promises an evening of talent, sportsmanship, and community spirit.