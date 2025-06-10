Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Sports

San Pedro Lil Sharks Crowned Back-to-Back Champions of the Co-Ed Softball Tournament

San Pedro Lil Sharks

Team San Pedro Lil Sharks fiercely defended their title against Re/Max to take home the top trophy at the 2025 Co-Ed Softball Tournament on Sunday, June 8th. The decisive match was held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, following a spirited third-place game between the Crushers and Marlins, which delivered an electrifying atmosphere as both teams showcased their skills. While the Lil Sharks emerged as champions, the Marlins claimed third place.

The third-place match kicked off shortly after 5PM. The Crushers initially maintained a strong lead, but as the game neared its conclusion, the Marlins mounted a remarkable comeback, extending the game and thrilling spectators. After over three hours of intense play, the Marlins sealed their 13–11 victory and secured the third-place title.

San Pedro Lil Sharks

The championship game began with the Lil Sharks taking an early lead, scoring the first runs in the opening inning. Re/Max responded by tying the score at 6–6, but they were unable to overtake their opponents. The Lil Sharks maintained pressure, and in the final inning, scored the decisive run to clinch the championship with a narrow 7–6 win.

Team Re/Max

In addition to the team trophies, individual awards were presented to outstanding players by Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta and Little Miss San Pedro Emma Lopez.

Tournament organizers expressed gratitude to all supporters, teams, and players for their participation. An initiative of the San Pedro Town Council, the tournament aims to keep the island’s sporting community active while promoting disciplines beyond football. Organizers look forward to hosting future editions of the event.
Congratulations to the repeat champions, Lil Sharks Seniors, and to all the teams that made their mark in this year’s Co-Ed Softball Tournament.

Local News

