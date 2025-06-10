Sea Bulls FC Claims 2025 Island League Championship Title Once Again

The Island Football League (IFL) season ended on Saturday, June 7th, at Ambergris Stadium, with Sea Bulls FC once again claiming the championship title. The highly anticipated final match between G. Strikers FC and Sea Bulls FC delivered an action-packed showdown, culminating in a dominant 6–0 victory for the reigning champions.

Following several weeks of intense competition, the semifinals pitted Sea Bulls FC against Shark FC, while G. Strikers faced Vince Assassins. Sea Bulls and G. Strikers ultimately emerged victorious to meet in the championship final.

The match kicked off at 7:30PM in front of a packed stadium. Sea Bulls’ Clifford Sanker opened the scoring in the 4th minute. G. Strikers tightened their defense, keeping the score unchanged until the 40th minute when Sanker struck again, giving Sea Bulls a 2–0 lead heading into halftime.

During the intermission, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School Marching Band entertained the spectators, adding festive energy to the night.

Just two minutes into the second half, Sanker completed his hat-trick, bringing the score to 3–0. G. Strikers made several attempts to rally but were unable to break through the Sea Bulls’ solid defense. In the 71st minute, Enoch Rhaburn scored the fourth goal, followed by Nestor Cerpa’s strike in the 83rd. In the final moments, Sanker netted his fourth and final goal in the 89th minute, sealing the commanding 6–0 victory.

After the match, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova and tournament organizers expressed their gratitude to all participating teams. An awards ceremony followed, honoring individual excellence with medals and trophies for categories including Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Most Goals, Best Young Player, Best Midfielder, and Most Valuable Player, among others.

The night concluded with music and celebration as Sea Bulls FC marked their championship win in style.

The San Pedro Town Council and San Pedro Town Council Sports extended heartfelt thanks to all football fans for their unwavering support. Organizers also recognized the vital contributions of parents and sponsors, whose involvement helped make the 2025 Island Football League season another memorable sporting event.