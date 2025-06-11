San Pedro Tiger Sharks Remain Undefeated in the BPBL

San Pedro’s premier basketball team, the Tiger Sharks, continues its undefeated run in the Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL). On June 7th, the team traveled to Dangriga Town in southern Belize, where they edged out the EZ Investment Dangriga Dream Ballers 77-74. The following day, they defeated the Capital City Kings 89-77 in Belize City.

The match against the Dangriga Dream Ballers tested the Tiger Sharks, as the home team proved to be formidable. The first quarter ended in a 13-13 tie, and by halftime, the Dream Ballers held a slim 32-31 lead.

The second half remained tightly contested, with neither team able to gain a significant lead. The third quarter ended in a 50-50 deadlock, and regulation time concluded in a 66-66 tie, forcing the game into overtime. The Dream Ballers took an early lead in the extra period, but San Pedro’s Deshawn Brackett delivered the crucial points to secure a narrow 77-74 victory for the island squad.

On June 8th, the Tiger Sharks returned to action at the Belize City Civic Center against the Capital City Kings. They trailed by five points after the first quarter, and the Kings maintained a slim 37-36 lead at halftime. The third quarter saw the Kings stretch their advantage to 70-65.

However, a strong fourth-quarter performance from Malik Hunt turned the tide. Hunt led a late surge that overwhelmed the Kings, allowing the Tiger Sharks to take the lead and maintain it until the final whistle, sealing an 89-77 win.

In other BPBL action, the Punta Gorda Panthers defeated the Corozal Cerros Suns 83-79.

The next round of games begins on June 13th, when the Capital City Kings host the Dangriga Dream Ballers. On June 14th, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks will travel to San Ignacio Town to face the Western Ballers. The weekend concludes with a match between the Punta Gorda Panthers and the Dangriga Dream Ballers.