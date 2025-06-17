Beach Volleyball Marathon celebrates Dads in San Pedro

As part of the Father’s Day celebrations on Sunday, June 15th, the San Pedro Volleyball Association hosted a beach volleyball marathon at the Boca del Rio Beach Park. The one-day tournament featured seven male two-person teams competing for the top three prizes in a spirited and competitive atmosphere. Matches began shortly after 8AM and continued throughout the day with scheduled breaks, culminating in an intense championship showdown around 3PM.

After a day of heated competition on the sand, the winners were announced and awarded cash prizes. Ernie and Eric Longsworth placed third, taking home $150. Bruno Gallardo and Eleazar Mejia finished second and earned $300 each. The tournament champions were Ernest Arzu and Roger Chi, who claimed the top prize of $400 and the title of this year’s Father’s Day beach volleyball champions.

The San Pedro Volleyball Association expressed gratitude to all participating teams and acknowledged the contributions of organizers and volunteers Zak Sajia, Trammy Soto, Gloriel Nuñez, and Idalia Juan. The San Pedro Town Council and its sanitation crew were also appreciated for their support in preparing the volleyball court.

Volleyball fans are reminded that on July 20th, the association will host a women’s beach volleyball tournament. Registration is now open, and any two-person teams interested in joining can contact 623-6921. For regular updates and more information about volleyball events in San Pedro, follow the association’s Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/eJNJV.