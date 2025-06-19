Legends Over 35 Cup Heats Up at Ambergris Stadium

The Legends Over 35 Football Cup tournament is back, delivering exciting matches every Friday at the Ambergris Stadium. Five veteran teams, G Strikers Veterans, Los Gaseros, Pepperoni’s Warriors, United FC, and Shark Shooters FC, are battling for the championship title. Last year, Shark Shooters claimed the top spot, and as this year’s competition heads into its third week, they are once again lead in the standings.

The tournament kicked off on June 6th, with United FC overpowering Los Gaseros to secure their first win. In the second match, Shark Shooters FC dominated G Strikers Veterans to notch a solid victory.

Week two, played on June 13th, saw a more defensive turn. Los Gaseros and Pepperoni’s Warriors played to a scoreless draw, while Shark Shooters and United FC also ended in a tie, unable to break through each other’s defense.

As of the latest standings, Shark Shooters leads with four points and a superior goal difference. United FC also holds four points but sits in second place due to having scored fewer goals. In third place is Pepperoni’s Warriors with one point, followed by Los Gaseros, also with one point but no wins. G Strikers remains at the bottom of the table with zero points.

Veteran football action continues Friday, June 20th, beginning at 7:30PM. The evening’s lineup features Pepperoni’s Warriors versus Shark Shooters, and G Strikers taking on United FC. Matches are expected to grow more intense as the tournament progresses toward the quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the finals, when a new champion will be crowned.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams. For updates and match highlights, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page:

https://shorturl.at/JP2b9