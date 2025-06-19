Thursday, June 19, 2025
Sports

Legends Over 35 Cup Heats Up at Ambergris Stadium

Share

The Legends Over 35 Football Cup tournament is back, delivering exciting matches every Friday at the Ambergris Stadium. Five veteran teams, G Strikers Veterans, Los Gaseros, Pepperoni’s Warriors, United FC, and Shark Shooters FC, are battling for the championship title. Last year, Shark Shooters claimed the top spot, and as this year’s competition heads into its third week, they are once again lead in the standings.
The tournament kicked off on June 6th, with United FC overpowering Los Gaseros to secure their first win. In the second match, Shark Shooters FC dominated G Strikers Veterans to notch a solid victory.
Week two, played on June 13th, saw a more defensive turn. Los Gaseros and Pepperoni’s Warriors played to a scoreless draw, while Shark Shooters and United FC also ended in a tie, unable to break through each other’s defense.
As of the latest standings, Shark Shooters leads with four points and a superior goal difference. United FC also holds four points but sits in second place due to having scored fewer goals. In third place is Pepperoni’s Warriors with one point, followed by Los Gaseros, also with one point but no wins. G Strikers remains at the bottom of the table with zero points.
Veteran football action continues Friday, June 20th, beginning at 7:30PM. The evening’s lineup features Pepperoni’s Warriors versus Shark Shooters, and G Strikers taking on United FC. Matches are expected to grow more intense as the tournament progresses toward the quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the finals, when a new champion will be crowned.
Fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams. For updates and match highlights, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page:
https://shorturl.at/JP2b9

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun