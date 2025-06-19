San Pedro Tiger Sharks Remain Undefeated in the BPBL

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, extended their winning streak after securing their fifth victory in the Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL) on June 14th. In a tightly contested match, the Tiger Sharks edged out the Western Ballaz with a final score of 80-75.

The game proved to be a tough test for the Tiger Sharks, who faced one of the strongest teams in the tournament. The island team struggled to gain momentum early on and could not close the gap in the first quarter. By halftime, the Western Ballaz held a 40-32 lead.

However, the Tiger Sharks mounted a strong comeback in the second half. Led by Keon Rowland and Malik Hunt, San Pedro intensified their offensive efforts and began to break through the Ballaz’s defense. The team evened the score in the third quarter and pulled ahead in the final minutes of the fourth.

Despite a resilient effort from the Western Ballaz, the Tiger Sharks held on to their lead and sealed the win in one of the most intense matches of the BPBL season. San Pedro emerged victorious at the final buzzer, maintaining their undefeated record with a hard-fought 80-75 triumph.

The Dangriga Dream Ballers bounced back elsewhere in the league with a 69-62 victory over the Punta Gorda Panthers on June 15th.

Fans can look forward to another exciting weekend of basketball action. On Friday, June 20th, the Corozal Cerros Suns will host the Dangriga Dream Ballers at the Andres Campos Civic Center. On the same night, the Belize City Thunderbolts will take on the Capital City Kings at the Belize Civic Center.

On Saturday, June 21st, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks will face the Punta Gorda Panthers inside the Belize Civic Center. The following day, the Corozal Cerros Suns will return to the court to face the Dangriga Dream Ballers again at the Andres Campos Civic Center.