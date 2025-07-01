San Pedro’s Mundialito 2025 Opens with Record Youth Participation

The 2025 Mundialito Kids Football Tournament in San Pedro officially kicked off on Friday, June 27th, at the Ambergris Stadium, marking an exciting start to the youth football season on the island. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee and Councilor Adaly Guerrero Ayuso, the event brought together over 120 enthusiastic boys and girls aged 5 to 13, a significant increase from the previous year’s 70 participants.

In an interview, Councilor Ayuso shared more about the tournament and the overall football program. “At the beginning of the year, we start our Football Island Academy. It’s a three-phase program. We’ve enrolled over 120 kids throughout the year. From January to May, we focus on training, teaching the kids the basics, and how to play the game. From June to August is the fun part, where we hold the Mundialito tournament. It runs for about eight weeks. Today marks the opening of that tournament, and we have five games scheduled for the day. We even held a parade around town just before the games began.”

The games lasted between 35 and 40 minutes each and featured mixed teams of boys and girls, played in three 8-minute rounds with short breaks in between. The first match featured the Under-7 Spain team taking on Argentina, with Spain emerging narrowly victorious, 3–2. The second Under-7 game featured Brazil versus Portugal, with Brazil edging out a 2–1 victory.

In the Under-13 division, the first of three matches featured Portugal and Brazil, with Brazil securing a 2–1 win again. The next game saw Argentina take on Spain, with Argentina dominating the match 3–0. The final game of the opening night was between Belize and Colombia, with Colombia emerging victorious with a 2–1 score.

Ayuso also explained the final phase of the Football Island Academy: “After the tournament ends, from September to November, we return with the kids and the coaches to review their weaknesses and help them improve on what they did wrong.” She also expressed gratitude to the parents and community for their continued support.

The 2025 Mundialito Kids Football Tournament highlights San Pedro’s ongoing commitment to youth development through sports. With record participation and structured programming, the tournament not only fosters athletic skills but also promotes discipline, teamwork, and community involvement. The tournament will continue over the next eight weeks, with games scheduled weekly at the Ambergris Stadium. Families and residents are encouraged to attend and support the young athletes as they progress through the competition.