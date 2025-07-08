San Pedro’s Sea Bulls and Sharks FC Draw in Their First Matches of the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship

San Pedro’s Sea Bulls FC and Sharks FC are among the 16 teams participating in the 2025 National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC). The first leg of the football tournament kicked off on Saturday, July 5th, with both island teams ending their opening matches in a draw.

Sea Bulls FC hosted Griga Conquerors FC at the Ambergris Stadium. The visiting team proved to be a strong opponent, putting the Sea Bulls to the test. The island team managed to open the scoring, but before the end of the first half, Griga Conquerors equalized following an error in the Sea Bulls’ defense.

In the second half, Sea Bulls regained the lead and held a 2-1 advantage. However, as in the first half, they were unable to widen the gap, and Griga Conquerors again leveled the match. In the final minutes, both teams made several attempts to break the deadlock, but when the final whistle blew, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

That same evening, Sharks FC traveled to the capital city of Belmopan to face St. Matthews at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium. Sharks FC struck early, scoring in the 17th minute and maintaining their 1-0 lead through the first half. In the second half, St. Matthews returned with a different game plan, but Sharks FC’s defense remained solid. However, in the 48th minute, the Sharks’ defense faltered, allowing St. Matthews’ forward to capitalize and score the equalizer. Both teams created scoring opportunities in the remaining minutes, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sea Bulls FC is now preparing to travel to Dangriga Town in southern Belize to face Griga Conquerors in the return leg this weekend. Meanwhile, Sharks FC will host St. Matthews in San Pedro for their rematch at the Ambergris Stadium.

Other teams participating in the 2025 National Amateur Interdistrict Championship include San Marcos FC, Calcutta Bulls FC, Quintas Elite FC, Survivors FC, San Jose Pumas FC, Napoles FC, Sarteneja FC, Yo Creek United FC, Tutbay FC, Garage FC, Legends FC, and Vikings FC.