Second Edition of the Fitness Island Tournament Puts San Pedro Athletes to the Test

From July 5th to 6th, a group of athletes gathered to participate in the second annual Fitness Island Tournament, organized by Miss San Pedro 2024-2025, Alexa Acosta. The event was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School, where male and female participants from various CrossFit gyms competed in the beginner and intermediate levels. Throughout the two-day event, athletes showcased their dedication and commitment to the fitness discipline. After the tournament, the top three athletes in each category were awarded.

The tournament began shortly after 9AM with a brief welcome and introduction of the judges, followed by an overview of the various challenges. These included box jumps, deadlifts, squats, skipping, and rowing. Athletes in both divisions must complete the tasks within a set time limit.

Acosta expressed her gratitude to all the athletes who participated in the event. She oversaw every detail of the tournament and, along with the judges, encouraged each competitor to give their best effort in a discipline shared and appreciated by many islanders. Acosta also acknowledged the volunteers and judges who helped make the event a success. “I am so happy once again with how everything turned out,” she said. “The athletes once again came out to support the event and tested themselves as well. They gave it their all. However, this has one of my most difficult challenges to organise such an event. With a full-time job and finding time to set up the competition was very hectic, but I am glad it was a good turnout.” Acosta added that she did the events with dedication and it is a way to show her love for the community and the sport.

Shortly after noon on the final day, the winners were announced. In the female beginner’s division, Cecia placed third with 440 points, Teresa took second with 450 points, and Aaliya claimed first place with 470 points. In the male beginner’s category, Fausto earned third place with 435 points, Ivan came in second with 460 points, and Naim secured the top spot with 480 points.

In the female intermediate division, Arlette placed third with 435 points, Ingrid finished second with 443 points, and Marisol earned first place with 475 points. In the male intermediate division, Venancio came in third with 445 points, Erlin placed second with 465 points, and Julio emerged as the overall winner with 483 points.

Prizes ranged from hotel stays and dinners to tour packages and CrossFit memberships. Other awards included supplement packages, VIP nightclub entries, and cash prizes.

Acosta and the organizing team sincerely thanked all sponsors who supported the event. She mentioned the San Pedro Town Council and the Belize Bank for their contributions. Acosta encouraged the community to continue embracing a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and nutritious eating habits.