Legends Over 35 Cup Rolls into Second Round

The Legends Over 35 Football Cup tournament has entered its second round. At the end of the first round of matches, Shark Shooters FC leads the standings with a total of ten points and is ready to defend its top position as the competition continues. The second round kicks off this Sunday, July 13th, at 6PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

After the games on July 6th, Shark Shooters FC closed the first round with 10 points, securing the top spot. They are followed by United FC, which holds five points, while G Strikers Veterans hold third place with four points. The remaining teams, Los Gaseros and Pepperoni Warriors, are trailing behind.

Shark Shooters FC is the current champion of the Legends Over 35 Cup. In August 2024, they faced Tropical Strikers in an intense final match. Tropical Strikers took an early lead, scoring two goals within the opening minutes of the first half. However, by the end of the first 45 minutes, the match was tied 2-2. In the second half, Shark Shooters dominated the game, scoring four additional goals and sealing their victory with a final score of 6-2. With their current lead, they are determined to defend their title and claim the championship once again.

Sunday’s football action begins at 6PM with a highly anticipated match between United FC and G Strikers Veterans, two of the strongest teams in the competition. The second match of the evening will feature Shark Shooters FC taking on Pepperoni Warriors.

The tournament showcases some of the most talented veteran footballers on the island. Many of these players have been, and continue to be, champions. Despite their age, they show the same passion and love for the sport that they’ve enjoyed for decades.

For updates on the tournament, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page: https://shorturl.at/uiGo2