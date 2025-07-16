Legends Over 35 Football Tournament Kicks Off Round 2

On Sunday, July 13th, the second round of the Legends Over 35 Football Tournament kicked off with two intense matches featuring United FC, G. Strikers Veterans, Shark Shooters, and Pepperoni’s Warriors.

The first match began at 6PM between United FC and G. Strikers. United FC started strong and held a 2-1 advantage by halftime. However, in the second half, G. Strikers took control of the game, tying the score within the opening minutes. The veteran Strikers then went on a scoring spree, leaving United FC with no chance to recover. At the final whistle, G. Strikers secured a dominant 8-2 victory.

The second match of the evening saw a hard-fought clash between Shark Shooters and Pepperoni’s Warriors. Shark Shooters opened the scoring early, but Pepperoni’s quickly responded to equalize. They came close to taking the lead several times, but Shark Shooters stood firm, fiercely defending their goal area.

In the second half, Shark Shooters netted a second goal. Despite efforts to widen the gap, Pepperoni’s Warriors blocked every attempt. Though Shark Shooters pushed to extend their lead, they were unable to score again. The match ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Shark Shooters.

Shark Shooters continue to lead the tournament standings with 13 points, followed by G. Strikers with seven points. United FC holds third place with five points, while Los Gaseros and Pepperoni’s Warriors sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

This Sunday, July 20th, G. Strikers Veterans will face Los Gaseros, and Pepperoni’s Warriors will take on United FC.