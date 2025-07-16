Sea Bulls FC Eliminated from NAIC; Sharks FC Advances to Next Round

The National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) 2025 football tournament saw the first round of eliminations, which included Sea Bulls FC, who lost 1-0 against Griga Conquerors FC. Advancing to the next round is San Pedro’s Sharks FC, who defeated St. Matthews FC 3-1.

The games, played on July 12th and 13th, saw the Sea Bulls traveling to Dangriga Town in southern Belize to face the Griga Conquerors. In the first leg, both teams tied 2-2 when they met in San Pedro on July 5th. The return match saw an aggressive Sea Bulls squad pushing for the win. However, the Griga Conquerors’ defense was well-organized and blocked every attempt from the island team. In the 30th minute, Curtis Valerio found an opportunity and scored the only goal of the match.

In the final minutes of the game, the Sea Bulls managed to score a goal, which the referee immediately called off due to an offside play. At the end of the match, Griga Conquerors eliminated Sea Bulls with an aggregate score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, Sharks FC hosted St. Matthews FC at the Ambergris Stadium. The visiting team opened the scoring in the 18th minute via a penalty kick. The Sharks tied the game during injury time before the end of the first half with a solid goal by Torry Guzman. In the 68th minute, Guzman scored the Sharks’ second goal. The match continued without further developments until the first minute of injury time, when Flayden Carter scored the third goal for the Sharks. With the 3-1 victory, Sharks FC secured their spot in the third round of the competition with an aggregate score of 4-2, eliminating St. Matthews FC.



Other games saw Tutbay FC overcome Garage FC 2-1, Vikings FC overwhelm Legends FC 4-2, and Quintas Elite FC narrowly defeat Survivors FC 8-7. Meanwhile, Napoles FC tied against San Jose Pumas FC 1-1. Sarteneja FC beat Yo Creek United FC 2-1, and Calcutta Bulls FC crushed San Marcos FC 3-0.