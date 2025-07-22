Island Heat Tournament Celebrates Women in Sports

On June 20th, the San Pedro Volleyball Association teamed up with San Pedro’s own Miss World Belize 2025, Faith Edgar, to host “Island Heat,” a two-on-two women’s beach volleyball tournament. The high-energy event occurred on the beach in the Boca Del Rio area, where registered teams competed fiercely for the first-place prize of gold medals and $1,000.

The competition began at 9AM with seven two-woman teams from across Belize. Marissa Usher and Thaina Paredes traveled from Belmopan to compete. Marla Zavala, Britney Archer, Rasheena Anderson, and Geysel Morataya represented Orange Walk. Aaliyah Pilgrim and Emma Hoare competed for San Pedro, as did Yaritza Rodriguez and Janelly Teck, Michele Chi and Sherry Ann Pou, and Lucelly Chi and Renata Avilez.

After an intense first round, four teams remained. Yaritza Rodriguez and Janelly Teck faced off against Marla Zavala and Britney Archer for third place, the bronze medals, and a $550 BZD cash prize. The teams battled in a best-of-three sets format. The first set went to Yaritza and Janelly, 21–18, while Marla and Britney returned strong in the second, 21–11. Ultimately, Yaritza and Janelly took the final set 15–12, securing third place.

The championship match featured Emma Hoare and Aaliyah Pilgrim against Rasheena Anderson and Geysel Morataya. It was a clean sweep in favor of Aaliyah and Emma, who won 21–11 and 21–14, earning the top prize and bragging rights.

At the closing ceremony, prizes and medals were distributed. The second-place team, Rasheena and Geysel, received silver medals and $750. First-place winners Emma and Aaliyah took home gold medals and $1,000. Individual awards were also given MVP of the tournament went to Emma Hoare, who received $300, and Best Attacker of the Day was awarded to Geysel Morataya, who also took home $300.

The tournament proudly celebrated the strength and talent of women in sports under the theme “Strong Serve, Strong Women,” aiming to empower and inspire more young women across the island to pursue their passion for athletics.