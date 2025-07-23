Thursday, July 24, 2025
Sharks FC to Host Vikings FC in NAIC Quarterfinal Second Leg

The second leg of the quarterfinals in the 2025 National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) football tournament continues this weekend, with teams vying for a spot in the semifinals. San Pedro’s Sharks FC will host Vikings FC on Saturday, July 26th at Ambergris Stadium, looking to overturn a 3-0 loss from the first leg.
The island squad traveled to Independence Village on July 19th to face Vikings FC in the first leg. The home team opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Sharks FC responded by reorganizing their game plan and reinforcing their defense. Despite holding off further goals in the first half, the islanders were unable to find an equalizer.
Just two minutes into the second half, Vikings scored again. While Sharks FC began to shift from a defensive posture and pushed forward, they struggled to break through Vikings’ solid defense. Each attempt was blocked, adding to the growing frustration of the visitors. In the 76th minute, Vikings netted a third goal, sealing their 3-0 victory.
Elsewhere in the tournament that weekend, Napoles FC crushed Griga Conquerors 6-0. Tutbay FC edged Calcutta Bulls FC 1-0, while Yo Creek United FC dominated Quintas Elite FC with a resounding 7-1 win.
The upcoming second-leg quarterfinal matches will feature Yo Creek United FC against Quintas Elite FC, Calcutta Bulls FC versus Tutbay FC, and Griga Conquerors FC facing Napoles FC.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

