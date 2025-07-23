Sharks FC to Host Vikings FC in NAIC Quarterfinal Second Leg

The second leg of the quarterfinals in the 2025 National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) football tournament continues this weekend, with teams vying for a spot in the semifinals. San Pedro’s Sharks FC will host Vikings FC on Saturday, July 26th at Ambergris Stadium, looking to overturn a 3-0 loss from the first leg.

The island squad traveled to Independence Village on July 19th to face Vikings FC in the first leg. The home team opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Sharks FC responded by reorganizing their game plan and reinforcing their defense. Despite holding off further goals in the first half, the islanders were unable to find an equalizer.

Just two minutes into the second half, Vikings scored again. While Sharks FC began to shift from a defensive posture and pushed forward, they struggled to break through Vikings’ solid defense. Each attempt was blocked, adding to the growing frustration of the visitors. In the 76th minute, Vikings netted a third goal, sealing their 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere in the tournament that weekend, Napoles FC crushed Griga Conquerors 6-0. Tutbay FC edged Calcutta Bulls FC 1-0, while Yo Creek United FC dominated Quintas Elite FC with a resounding 7-1 win.

The upcoming second-leg quarterfinal matches will feature Yo Creek United FC against Quintas Elite FC, Calcutta Bulls FC versus Tutbay FC, and Griga Conquerors FC facing Napoles FC.