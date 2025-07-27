Casey’s Snipers to Represent San Pedro at National 8-Ball Championships

On Sunday, July 21st, San Pedro’s own pool team, Casey’s Snipers, clinched a stunning victory over One Shot One Kill, securing their spot as the official representatives of San Pedro at the prestigious 2025 Belikin 8-Ball Championships. This important win marks a milestone for the local team as they prepare to compete in the national tournament scheduled for early August.

Casey’s Snipers emerged victorious after intense competition during the district championships, where their skilled play and strategic precision stood out. Facing off against fellow San Pedro team One Shot One Kill, Casey’s Snipers will now carry their community’s hopes and pride onto the national stage, led by team captain Manuel Uribio, who is aiming to capture the coveted title at this year’s highly competitive tournament.

The Belikin 8-Ball Championships are regarded as one of Belize’s premier pool competitions, drawing top talent from across the country. For Casey’s Snipers, this opportunity not only highlights their exceptional abilities but also shines a light on San Pedro’s vibrant cue sports scene. The team’s success has sparked excitement on the island, with supporters eager to see them excel at the national level.

In an interview with the media, team captain Uribio stated, “We thank all of our fans who supported us and helped us. Our team consists of 7 members who will be participating. They are myself, Jimmy Polonio, Jose Perez, Jose Cordova, Rigoberto Pat, Roke Teck, and Mariano Portillo. It was a hard-fought victory for us. We lost two games first, but came back with the win. Jimmy Polonio won the game that gave us the overall victory. We are looking forward to the finals.”

The tournament, now in its 26th year, will be held at Di Bruwry in Ladyville, Belize, on August 1st and 2nd. The competition will feature multiple teams from across the country, with San Pedro qualifying to send one team.

San Pedro’s local pool community continues to emphasize the importance of teamwork and focus in high-stakes 8-ball competitions. Fans and players alike now turn their attention to the national tournament, where Casey’s Snipers will proudly represent their hometown.