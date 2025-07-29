Sharks FC Falls Short in NAIC Quarterfinals

The 2025 National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) is heading into the semifinals following intense matches on July 26th and 27th. However, San Pedro’s Sharks FC will not advance after a narrow aggregate loss to Vikings FC in the quarterfinals. Despite the setback, the team showed determination and proudly represented the island.

Sharks FC hosted Vikings FC on Saturday, July 26th, at the Ambergris Stadium. After losing 3-0 in the first leg, the island team entered the match with a three-goal deficit. They faced a steep challenge, needing at least three goals to tie the aggregate or four to advance outright.

The kickoff was at 8PM, and fans filled the stadium supporting their home team. The first half was tightly contested, with both teams exchanging chances but failing to score. The goalless first half meant Sharks FC remained 3-0 down on aggregate.

In the second half, Sharks FC came out with renewed intensity. Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when Torry Guzman scored the opening goal, igniting hopes of a comeback. However, just four minutes later, Vikings FC’s Daniel Cadle capitalized on a defensive lapse to score, increasing their aggregate lead to 4-1.

Unfazed, Sharks FC pressed forward. In the 63rd minute, Brando Guijano found the net, narrowing the gap. The momentum continued, and in the 71st minute, a powerful long-range strike from Primitive Martinez brought the score to 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Despite several close attempts and enthusiastic support from the crowd, Sharks FC could not find the crucial fourth goal to force a penalty shootout. The match ended 3-1 in favor of the island team, but with a 4-3 aggregate win, Vikings FC advanced to the semifinals.

Yo Creek United FC and Tutbay FC will join Vikings FC in the next round. One final quarterfinal match between Napoles FC and Griga Conquerors FC will determine the last team to secure a spot in the semifinals.