Casey’s Snipers and Karla Gillett represent San Pedro in National Pool Tournament

The 2025 Belikin Stout 8-Ball National Finals occurred on August 1st and 2nd in Ladyville, Belize, at Di Bruwry Restaurant and Bar. Sponsored by Belize Brewing Company and organized by the Belize Billiards Sports Federation, this 26th annual tournament brought together 13 teams from all seven districts of Belize. Representing San Pedro was Casey’s Snipers, the local champions sponsored by Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill.

The tournament followed a double-elimination format, giving teams a second chance after their first loss. To advance to the next round, each match required winning three sets.

Over two days, players delivered intense 8-ball action, showcasing both skill and determination. Casey’s Snipers played well in their opening match against a strong team from Punta Gorda but narrowly lost in a close game. Their second match, a must-win against Cayo, came down to the final game and final ball. Despite a strong performance, they were edged out, ending their run.

The team proudly represented San Pedro, with Jose Perez earning praise for his exceptional play, winning both matches. Team members included Captain Manuel Uribio, Jimmy Polonio, Jose Perez, Aurora Gonzales, Rigoberto Patt, and Mariano Portillo.

For the first time, this year’s tournament also featured a Women’s Singles Event alongside the team competition. Twenty-four women from across the country competed in a single-elimination format on Saturday. Representing San Pedro, Karla Gillett finished in an impressive third place, competing against some of the best female players in Belize.

The 2025 Belikin Stout 8-Ball Champions were ALG Warriors from Corozal, marking their fourth consecutive tournament win.

Once again, the Belikin Stout 8-Ball Tournament showcased top-tier billiards talent from across Belize, offering players a competitive platform to display their skills.