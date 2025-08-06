Team Deep Impact Wins Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic

Team Deep Impact emerged as the top boat in the 9th Annual Deep Sea Classic, held at Grand Caribe in San Pedro Town from July 31st to August 3rd. In addition to claiming the championship trophy, the team walked away with a cash prize of $103,600. Team Catchin’ A Buzz secured second place, followed by Team Reel Escape in third.

The highly anticipated tournament began with a Captain’s Dinner, where all participating teams gathered to socialize and review tournament details. The fishing competition officially kicked off at 6AM on Friday, August 1st, with teams required to check in at the weigh station by 6PM each day.

Over two days of competition, anglers reported a variety of catches. Participants landed 13 marlins, three sailfish, six wahoos, 14 tunas, and a remarkable 216 dorados. Organizers praised the efforts of all teams and highlighted the event’s continued support for marine conservation. “We are proud of the accomplishments of every angler,” said one event organizer.

The awards ceremony, which honored the top five teams and individual anglers, took place at the Sunset Caribe Conference Room.

The top five teams were awarded based on points earned during the competition. First place went to Team Deep Impact with 3,566 points, followed by Catchin’ A Buzz in second with 2,587 points, and Reel Escape in third with 2,569 points. Team Barana and Team Carpe Diem rounded out the top five, each earning 2,025 points, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Individual honors were also presented. Kyle Rensenhouse of Catchin A Buzz was named Top Angler, while Judie Zabaneh of Marintime earned the Top Female Angler award. Jules Diab of Deep Impact was recognized as the Top Junior Angler.

The event also featured world-renowned marine artist Carey Chen, with select winners receiving pieces of his signature artwork.

Organizers thanked all participating teams, the dedicated Grand Caribe staff, and event sponsors for making the tournament successful. Planning is underway for the 10th Annual Deep Sea Classic in 2026, which is expected to be a landmark event, hoping to break the record for participating teams.