Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Sports

Team Deep Impact Wins Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic

Team Deep Impact

Share

Team Deep Impact emerged as the top boat in the 9th Annual Deep Sea Classic, held at Grand Caribe in San Pedro Town from July 31st to August 3rd. In addition to claiming the championship trophy, the team walked away with a cash prize of $103,600. Team Catchin’ A Buzz secured second place, followed by Team Reel Escape in third.

The highly anticipated tournament began with a Captain’s Dinner, where all participating teams gathered to socialize and review tournament details. The fishing competition officially kicked off at 6AM on Friday, August 1st, with teams required to check in at the weigh station by 6PM each day.
Over two days of competition, anglers reported a variety of catches. Participants landed 13 marlins, three sailfish, six wahoos, 14 tunas, and a remarkable 216 dorados. Organizers praised the efforts of all teams and highlighted the event’s continued support for marine conservation. “We are proud of the accomplishments of every angler,” said one event organizer.

Team Deep Impact

The awards ceremony, which honored the top five teams and individual anglers, took place at the Sunset Caribe Conference Room.

Team Catchin’ A Buzz

The top five teams were awarded based on points earned during the competition. First place went to Team Deep Impact with 3,566 points, followed by Catchin’ A Buzz in second with 2,587 points, and Reel Escape in third with 2,569 points. Team Barana and Team Carpe Diem rounded out the top five, each earning 2,025 points, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Team Reel Escape

Individual honors were also presented. Kyle Rensenhouse of Catchin A Buzz was named Top Angler, while Judie Zabaneh of Marintime earned the Top Female Angler award. Jules Diab of Deep Impact was recognized as the Top Junior Angler.

Team Barana

The event also featured world-renowned marine artist Carey Chen, with select winners receiving pieces of his signature artwork.

Organizers thanked all participating teams, the dedicated Grand Caribe staff, and event sponsors for making the tournament successful. Planning is underway for the 10th Annual Deep Sea Classic in 2026, which is expected to be a landmark event, hoping to break the record for participating teams.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun