Legends Over 35 Football Tournament Heats Up as Shark Shooters Lead the Pack

The Legends Over 35 Football Tournament has entered its second round, with Shark Shooters FC maintaining their lead in the standings. The competition, which highlights the best veteran football talent on the island, continues this Friday, August 8th, with matches kicking off at 7PM at Ambergris Stadium.

In the previous round of games held on August 1st, Shark Shooters FC delivered a dominant performance against Los Gaseros. Meanwhile, G. Strikers Veterans secured a win over Pepperoni’s Warriors. These victories helped solidify the Shark Shooters’ position at the top of the leaderboard with 16 points, followed closely by G. Strikers Veterans with 13 points.

United FC currently sits in third place with eight points, while Los Gaseros and Pepperoni’s Warriors round out the bottom of the standings.

The tournament will progress into the quarterfinals and semifinals in the coming weeks, culminating in the highly anticipated final where a new champion will be crowned.

Shark Shooters are the defending champions, having won last year’s title with an impressive 6-2 victory over Tropical Strikers. Although Tropical Strikers initially led the match, Shark Shooters surged ahead to claim the championship and the coveted trophy.

This year, Shark Shooters are determined to defend their title and remain the team to beat.