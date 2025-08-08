Friday, August 8, 2025
Belize National U-15 Boys Team Competes at 2025 Concacaf Championship

Belize’s U-15 Boys National Team played their third match on Wednesday, August 6th, in the 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys Championship in Aruba. The young Jaguars faced the host country and, despite a strong performance on the pitch, were narrowly defeated 1-0. The Belizean squad features talented players nationwide, including islander Daniel Caliz.
The match kicked off at 2PM Belize time, with Belize showing strong control throughout much of the game. However, despite their efforts, they could not convert chances into goals. Aruba capitalized on a defensive lapse in the 34th minute to score the game’s only goal.
In the second half, Belize created several close opportunities, with multiple shots deflecting off the goal post. Aruba also sought to extend its lead but was held back by a solid Belizean defense. The match ended in a narrow 1-0 win for the host nation.
In the tournament, Belize faced Jamaica on August 4th but fell 2-0. The Reggae Boyz struck early, scoring within the first 30 seconds of play. Belize responded by pressing forward, but the Jamaican defense held firm. Three minutes into the second half, Jamaica netted its second goal, sealing the win despite Belize’s determined efforts.
The young Jaguars bounced back on August 5th with a 2-1 victory over Curaçao. Curaçao scored in the 28th minute, but Belize equalized in the 63rd minute. Five minutes later, sustained pressure from the Belizean offense resulted in a penalty, which was successfully converted in the 68th minute to secure the win.
As the Concacaf U-15 Championship continues, Belize’s national team is scheduled to play additional matches in League B before the tournament concludes on August 10, 2025.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

