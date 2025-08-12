Tuesday, August 12, 2025
2025 Mundialito Kids Tournament Semi-Finals

The semifinals of the 2025 Mundialito Kids Tournament were held on Saturday, August 9, at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro, showcasing a thrilling display of young football talent. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee, the tournament features children aged 5 to 13 and saw eight teams compete in the semi-final round.

As part of the larger Football Island Academy program, the Mundialito aims to nurture young athletes through continuous training and competitive play. With teams representing various countries, the event reflects an international spirit that draws strong community support, with families turning out in full force to cheer on the future stars of Belizean football.

 

This year’s tournament has seen a record number of participants, with more than 120 children participating since its kickoff in late June. The semifinal matches brought intense competition as teams battled for a place in the championship final.

In the U7 category, the first semifinal between Argentina and Brazil ended in a 1-1 draw. The second U7 match between Portugal and Spain kept spectators on edge, with Spain holding a 2-1 victory.

In the U13 division, Colombia overcame Brazil 2-1 in the first semifinal, while Belize faced Argentina in the day’s final match.
The semifinals set the stage to crown the champions. Details on the next round will be shared on the San Pedro Town Council Sport Facebook page.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

