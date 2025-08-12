2025 Mundialito Kids Tournament Semi-Finals

The semifinals of the 2025 Mundialito Kids Tournament were held on Saturday, August 9, at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro, showcasing a thrilling display of young football talent. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee, the tournament features children aged 5 to 13 and saw eight teams compete in the semi-final round.

As part of the larger Football Island Academy program, the Mundialito aims to nurture young athletes through continuous training and competitive play. With teams representing various countries, the event reflects an international spirit that draws strong community support, with families turning out in full force to cheer on the future stars of Belizean football.

This year’s tournament has seen a record number of participants, with more than 120 children participating since its kickoff in late June. The semifinal matches brought intense competition as teams battled for a place in the championship final.

In the U7 category, the first semifinal between Argentina and Brazil ended in a 1-1 draw. The second U7 match between Portugal and Spain kept spectators on edge, with Spain holding a 2-1 victory.

In the U13 division, Colombia overcame Brazil 2-1 in the first semifinal, while Belize faced Argentina in the day’s final match.

The semifinals set the stage to crown the champions. Details on the next round will be shared on the San Pedro Town Council Sport Facebook page.