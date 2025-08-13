Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Sports

Belize’s National U-15 Male Football Team Gains Experience in Competitive CONCACAF Championship

Share

Belize’s performance at the 2025 CONCACAF Boys’ Under-15 Championship League B showcased resilience but ultimately fell short of advancing to the later stages. The tournament was held from August 2 to 10, 2025, in Aruba, Costa Rica, and Curaçao.
Belize opened with a 2-0 loss to Jamaica on August 4, struggling with defensive and offensive execution. They rebounded the next day with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Curaçao, keeping their tournament hopes alive.
After the win, Coach Dale Pelayo was proud of his team’s growth and international experience. “When you look at the level that these boys are playing for the first time internationally, the experience that it takes from the nervousness that stepped in early into the game, and as the game prolonged, we can see the team become settled. We believe that our boys can compete at this level. The more games they play at this international level, it will just get them better and better,” he said.
In their final group match, Belize suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against the host nation, Aruba. Despite a strong effort, they were unable to find the net. The team’s overall showing reflected competitive spirit, promising potential, and areas needing development.

Jamaica crowned champions of League B. Jamaica was victorious 2-nil against Puerto Rico in the Final of League B.

Belize did not advance to the semifinals or play-off rounds, as regional powerhouses such as Mexico, Panama, and Honduras dominated League A, while other League B teams maintained more consistent performances.
Though they exited early, Belize’s U15 squad earned praise for their determination and progress, gaining valuable experience that could benefit them in future regional competitions.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun