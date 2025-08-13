Belize’s National U-15 Male Football Team Gains Experience in Competitive CONCACAF Championship

Belize’s performance at the 2025 CONCACAF Boys’ Under-15 Championship League B showcased resilience but ultimately fell short of advancing to the later stages. The tournament was held from August 2 to 10, 2025, in Aruba, Costa Rica, and Curaçao.

Belize opened with a 2-0 loss to Jamaica on August 4, struggling with defensive and offensive execution. They rebounded the next day with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Curaçao, keeping their tournament hopes alive.

After the win, Coach Dale Pelayo was proud of his team’s growth and international experience. “When you look at the level that these boys are playing for the first time internationally, the experience that it takes from the nervousness that stepped in early into the game, and as the game prolonged, we can see the team become settled. We believe that our boys can compete at this level. The more games they play at this international level, it will just get them better and better,” he said.

In their final group match, Belize suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against the host nation, Aruba. Despite a strong effort, they were unable to find the net. The team’s overall showing reflected competitive spirit, promising potential, and areas needing development.

Belize did not advance to the semifinals or play-off rounds, as regional powerhouses such as Mexico, Panama, and Honduras dominated League A, while other League B teams maintained more consistent performances.

Though they exited early, Belize’s U15 squad earned praise for their determination and progress, gaining valuable experience that could benefit them in future regional competitions.