San Pedro Holds 2-on-2 Volleyball Tournament Before Nationals

On Saturday, June 9th, the San Pedro Volleyball Association held a mini 2-on-2 volleyball tournament at Boca del Rio. Eight teams participated in the event to help them refine their skills in preparation for the upcoming Landshark 2025 National Volleyball Championship. This tournament was an important warm-up for the six pairs chosen to represent San Pedro in the national competition’s male and female divisions.

The friendly but competitive matches gave players valuable game-time experience and an opportunity to fine-tune their techniques before the big stage.

The Landshark 2025 National Volleyball Championship will be held on August 16 and 17 at DiGi Park in Belize City. The tournament is expected to draw top teams from across the country and offer over $4,000 in prize money. Fierce competition is anticipated in the male and female 2-on-2 divisions, making the San Pedro event an important step in the athletes’ preparation.

Ernest Arzu and Gabriel Nuñez, Emma Hoare and Aaliah Pilgrim, Eric Longsworth and Ernie Longsworth, Janelly Tech and Yaritza Rodriguez, Javier Gallado and Bruno Gallardo, Ziannie Briceño and Rishelly Ramirez will represent San Pedro at nationals.

Winners of the mini tournament, Maestro Erick Santizo & Gabriel “Gaby” Nuñez, walked away with two cases of beer and a $100 cash prize.

With nationals just days away, the momentum from the mini-tournament is expected to bolster San Pedro’s presence on the national volleyball stage. The San Pedro Volleyball Association remains committed to developing local talent and supporting youth through such initiatives.